



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – “Nothing more than skin and bones.” That is how humane officers described the condition of a dog found wandering in a local community.

Yenise Lyn Zimmerman had nothing to say following her preliminary arraignment on a felony aggravated cruelty to animals charge, however, her attorney did.

“My client loves her pet and is very upset about this and plans to vigorously defend these charges at trial,” said defense attorney Tim Dawson.

The criminal counts center around her dog, a pug names Paxton, who humane officers say was not properly taken care of.

The dog was discovered sitting not far from Zimmerman’s South Greensburg home at a nearby intersection.

A young man found the pup sitting at the corner of Sheridan and Elm streets. He and his friends took the dog to where they live where they say the animal’s condition was terrible.

According to court records, a veterinary examination found the dog to be malnourished, it’s hip joints visible as well as its rib cage. The animal also tested positive for hookworm and was dehydrated.

“The dog has several conditions that will come out at the preliminary hearing,” said Dawson. “My client has taken care of this dog, it’s a rescue put and as I understand it, the dog is in good condition today.”

The dog remains at a veterinary facility continuing to receive medical treatment and is reported to be doing well.

Zimmerman, on the other hand, is worked up over the charges.

“She’s very upset about the charges,” said Dawson. “She feels she’s falsely accused. She’s devastated by this. The dog is like a child to her.”

Zimmerman remains free on a $15,000 unsecured bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for July 2.