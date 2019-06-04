FOREST HILLS (KDKA) – A fire in Forest Hills spread to neighboring houses and challenged firefighters last night.
Just after 11:30 p.m., a fire broke out in a house on Elmore Road.
Elmore Road is a tight and narrow dead-end street, making it difficult for firefighters to reach the house.
Four people were inside the first house as it caught on fire. They all made it out to safety.
The Forest Hills fire chief said the fire started at the back of their house before spreading to two neighboring houses.
The first house’s roof caved, and the neighboring house’s siding melted off. The other house sustained only minor damage.
Fire Chief Jim Theilacker said one firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. The firefighter was pulling a ceiling when it fell, causing an eye injury that needed to be checked out.
Firefighters are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.