WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police officers are on the scene of a vehicle accident involving a school bus.
State troopers in Indiana County posted to Twitter asking motorists to avoid the area of Ben Franklin Road at West Pike Road in White Township.
INDIANA COUNTY: Traffic Alert. Troopers on-scene at 2-vehicle crash involving a school bus. Ben Franklin Rd. at W. Pike Rd., White Twp. No students were on the bus.
Unknown injuries. Please avoid the area as troopers and first responders investigate.
— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) June 4, 2019
Police officials say that no students were on the bus that collided with another vehicle.
There are unknown injuries at this time and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details