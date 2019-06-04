PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury has found an East Hills woman guilty in the death of her infant involving a fentanyl-filled sippy cup.
#BREAKING: A verdict is in and the jury found Jhenea Pratt guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children. Sentencing has yet to be set. @kdka
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) June 4, 2019
On Tuesday, a jury found 23-year-old Jhenea Pratt guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children.
Pratt was arrested in April in connection to the death of her 17-month old daughter after tests showed that fentanyl was in the little girl’s sippy cup. She faced charges of criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.
RELATED STORY:
Police say that Pratt called 911 on April 5 after finding her daughter, Charlette Napper-Talley, unresponsive. Officers performed CPR and the little girl was rushed to Children’s Hospital, where she died.
Fentanyl was discovered in the child’s system and on her sippy cup, which had been next to her bed, according to police.