PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– JuJu Smith-Schuster just continues to win the hearts of Steelers fans.

After attending the Chartiers Valley Prom and passing out Heinz Ketchup packets at Kennywood over the weekend, a new video has emerged of the rising star congratulating a couple for their wedding!

Kalea Anderson, a life-long Steelers fan, has been in touch with the wideout via social media over the past couple of seasons. She decided to ask JuJu for a small favor ahead of her brother Jesse Wayne’s wedding last Saturday.

JuJu took some time during his trip to Kennywood to respond to the request and personalize a congratulation message to Jesse and his new wife Nikki. The wedding party was very happy with the shout out, so they decided to send a thank you video in response!

Smith-Schuster has quickly become one of the team’s most popular players, and for good reason. He is taking the right steps to interact and help fans, while becoming a young pillar in the community.