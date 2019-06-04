



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Members of local law enforcement were out pounding the pavement today, but they were not fighting crime.

Instead, they were taking part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics Summer Games.

#Pittsburgh Police is proud to participate in the Special Olympics Be A Fan Torch Run. We helped kick off the journey, starting at home plate of PNC Park and through @heinzfield. 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️📽⤵️ See you in State College for the @SpecialOlympiPA Summer Games! #PSUSG50 #BeAFan @LETRforSO pic.twitter.com/fRFl69KAaa — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 4, 2019

KDKA caught up with officers during a leg through Market Square, as Port Authority Police passed the torch to Pennsylvania State Police.

“That’s what this is really all about, the athletes, the Special Olympic athletes and this kickoff the summer games and that’s ultimately where the torch ends up at the start of that ceremony, said one of the participants.”

The group from the state police will help carry the torch all the way to State College, where the Special Olympic Summer Games will be held.