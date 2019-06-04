Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Port Authority Police, Special Olympics Of Pennsylvania


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Members of local law enforcement were out pounding the pavement today, but they were not fighting crime.

Instead, they were taking part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics Summer Games.

KDKA caught up with officers during a leg through Market Square, as Port Authority Police passed the torch to Pennsylvania State Police.

“That’s what this is really all about, the athletes, the Special Olympic athletes and this kickoff the summer games and that’s ultimately where the torch ends up at the start of that ceremony, said one of the participants.”

The group from the state police will help carry the torch all the way to State College, where the Special Olympic Summer Games will be held.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s