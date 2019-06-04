PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges related to the assault of a pregnant teenager.
The teenager, who is two-months pregnant, told Pittsburgh Police that 52-year-old Steven Roberson strangled her and threw her against a bed before threatening to stab her.
According to a criminal complaint, the incident followed a fight between the teenager and her mother at their apartment.
Her mother told police that she and her daughter were arguing when Roberson tried to break it up. The daughter said Roberson then pushed her into a room where the alleged assault occurred, according to law enforcement.
Roberson first told officers that he never touched the girl and was only trying to separate her from her mother after the two began arguing. He later told police that he did move the girl into the room, but could not describe how.
The girl was transported to a hospital following the incident. Her baby was not harmed.
Roberson is being charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child, terroristic threats and strangulation.