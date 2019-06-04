MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — The high school principal at Mars Area School District says a student will not be losing privileges to walk at graduation over their politically-themed outfit.

The student was reportedly wearing a pro-President Donald Trump cape, t-shirt and hat.

In a statement from the district’s spokesperson, Principal Lindsay Rosswog says the “student’s permission to walk at graduation was never in question.”

Instead, the district says the student was told to remove the flag that he was wearing as a cape.

The district statement says: “No student may wear any flag as a cape, as it may present a safety hazard.”

According to the statement, the “student was permitted to continue wearing the hat and t-shirt” he arrived in.

The principal also said that this was not the first “flag as a cape” incident. It boils down to safety, according to the principal. The rule is no capes, regardless of what is on them.

As for whether the student can walk at graduation, the principal says the student will be allowed and that he was participating in a graduation practice today.