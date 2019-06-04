MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police officials in Millvale have a warning for residents.
Scammers are going door-to-door in an attempt to collect money that they say is for the Fraternal Order of Police benefiting the Millvale Police Department.
The Millvale Borough Police Department posted to Facebook alerting residents of the scam.
“Please be advised that our Borough has not received any soliciting permits from the FOP and our Department is not part of the FOP,” said the department in a post on Facebook.
If someone knocks at your door searching for a donation collection, police recommend not exchanging money and to request identification cards or permits.
The police department also said that if something does not seem right, call 911.
