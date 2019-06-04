



MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — A search crew continues to look every morning for a 15-foot-long python that remains “on the slither” in West Virginia.

Reptile experts believe the recent cold temperatures are keeping the elusive snake in hiding.

The search crew believes it will have better luck this weekend when overnight temperatures increase.

The python escaped from its enclosure inside a truck last week in the Sabraton area of Morgantown.

When the owner stopped, the snake escaped through the open door and went into the woods. Officers tried to capture the snake, but it was last seen slithering up a tree on Listravia Avenue near the Sheetz.

A homeowner and two workers from an exotic pet store are continuing the search.

Until the snake is captured, authorities are asking anyone who sees it to call 911.