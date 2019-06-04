Filed Under:Extras, Local TV, Manhunt: Lone Wolf, Movie Casting PGH, Pittsburgh News, Show Casting


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of paid extras are needed for a show that’s filming in Pittsburgh this month.

The show “Manhunt: Lone Wolf,” which follows the 1996 Atlanta Olympic bombing and the search for the suspect, is filming its second season.

Extras will portray Olympic guests, vendors and first responders.

No experience is necessary. Filming will take place multiple nights between June 18 and June 27.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

In a press release, the casting department says there will be catered meals, free food trucks on site and nightly giveaways.

Those interested should email manhuntolympics@gmail.com or visit Movie Casthing PGH’s website.

