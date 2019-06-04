



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo’s baby clouded leopard cubs are greeting visitors for the first time.

Both leopards, Rukai and Kansas, can be seen daily through large viewing windows, according to zoo officials.

The two-month-old cubs are located in the leopard playroom at The Islands exhibit.

RELATED STORIES:

Weather permitting, the two leopard cubs will travel outside at 2 p.m. to spend approximately an hour in their outdoor exhibit where they will continue to learn to navigate the outdoors.

Zoo officials say that the two cubs are always watching each other and playing.

ADORABLE! The baby clouded leopard cubs at the @PghZoo are now welcoming their first visitors! Click to see when you can catch a glimpse of Kansas and Rukai. (Video Credit: @PghZoo) https://t.co/oev1v3O4j1 pic.twitter.com/jDSW4JaLrp — KDKA (@KDKA) June 4, 2019

“They love to pounce and wrestle each other,” said a zoo spokesperson in a statement. “They are both curious and like to sit by the window looking back at the visitors looking in.”

As the cubs continue to grow older, they especially enjoy their time outside.

“We weren’t sure what their reaction would be the first time we put them in the outside yard, but they loved it,” says Mark McDonough, primary clouded leopard keeper. “It is a completely new area filled with new sights, sounds, and smells.”

One of the cubs favorite things to do outside is sneaking through the grass and pouncing on one another.

To learn more about the cubs and see when the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is open, visit their website.