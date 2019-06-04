Filed Under:Car Accident, Local TV, O'Hara Township


O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital following an accident in O’Hara Township.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say that the accident occurred on Powers Run Road near Freeport Road.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at 4:41 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon where at least one vehicle rolled over.

Dispatchers also say that there is mud other debris on the roadway that remains closed at this time.

It is unclear if any others were injured in the accident that remains under investigation.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s