



O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital following an accident in O’Hara Township.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say that the accident occurred on Powers Run Road near Freeport Road.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at 4:41 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon where at least one vehicle rolled over.

Dispatchers also say that there is mud other debris on the roadway that remains closed at this time.

It is unclear if any others were injured in the accident that remains under investigation.

