



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may be June, but Pittsburgh is waking up to temperatures that feel more like early May.

This morning, temperatures are in the low to mid 40s, giving a very cold start to the day.

It’ll warm up pretty quickly, though, with temperatures rising into the 70s by early afternoon.

The high for today is 75 degrees, and the sun is expected to be out, making it a dry and pleasant Tuesday.

A chance of rain will be rolling in for Wednesday.

With the rain, a severe weather risk is coming for Wednesday. Some storms are developing to the south of us.

It’s a very low chance, but hail and strong winds can’t be ruled out yet.

Good news though: the weekend will be dry, sunny and warm.

No rain is expected for Friday, Saturday or Sunday as temperatures rise back up into the 80s.

