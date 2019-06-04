PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Teachers and staff in the Woodland Hills School District held a protest early Tuesday morning over proposed layoffs.
The protesters, all wearing red, walked into the Woodland Hills Jr./Sr. High School around 6:45 a.m. Red, they say, is the color of education.
A representative from the @PSEA says red is the color of education. They want to send a message that the district doesn’t need to eliminate positions. The group plans to walk into school together, in solidarity. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/NXJYUfngQD
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) June 4, 2019
The demonstrators say the layoffs would affect dozens of teachers and staff.
The district is planning to cut as many as 70 positions and raise taxes to deal with a $5 million dollar budget deficit.
The protest only lasted for about 15 minutes, but was attended by dozens of district staff members and teachers.
“Putting students in the Woodland Hills School District at great risk by adopting this plan. You are putting them at risk intellectually by fewer teachers, emotionally through guidance counselors. It’s a security problem, you’re operating with a skeleton staff if you make these cuts,” said Matt Edgell, of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, or PSEA.
Many of the protesters are part of the Woodland Hills Education Association. They say they hope the protest sends a message to the administration that their jobs need to be saved.
