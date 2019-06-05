Comments
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.
Officials from Allegheny County posted to Twitter saying that firefighters were called to the scene in Homestead.
The residential structure fire was located in the 1100-block of Amity Street.
According to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers, crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:11 p.m., however, the fire is now under control.
No injuries were reported and no one was reported trapped inside the home during the fire.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details