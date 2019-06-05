



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man police had been searching for since April after the Monroeville Mall shooting was arrested in Westmoreland County on drug charges.

Complaints led police to Brandon Murphy, 23, who was in a parking lot off Route 30.

A state trooper says when he asked Murphy to step out of the car and into the parking lot, about 750 bags of heroin fell out.

Murphy was arrested on drug charges of manufacturing, delivery and possession charges.

The Monroeville Mall shooting happened back in April when surveillance cameras showed men from two rival groups in the mall.

Cameras captured punches thrown, then 21-year-old Brandon Noel allegedly opened fire. Police say 14 shots were fired into the building.

Shoppers were seen ducking and running for cover both outside and inside the mall.

At a preliminary hearing this Monday, a judge ordered the shooter, Noel, to stand for his crime. Noel and four others were also involved in the shooting.