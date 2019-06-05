PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Central Catholic High School’s new boys basketball coach may be suspended before he even gets the chance to coach a game this season.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brian Urso faces a hearing before the WPIAL board of directors today.
He’s accused of recruiting players in eighth grade through recent emails.
The Post-Gazette reports that the emails asked eighth-graders to attend workouts, an action which WPIAL and PIAA could consider recruiting.
He was also accused of being the Central Catholic coach while still representing himself as the director of basketball administration at Robert Morris.
This creates a conflict of interest that puts the Robert Morris men’s team into a situation where NCAA rules may have been broken.
Urso faces a 1-year suspension.
His hearing is scheduled for this afternoon.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.