WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A local woman says a man was drunk when he threatened her with a rifle.

Laura Wolfe says Shooin Bull Tavern in Washington Township, Westmoreland County is a great place.

“Those are friends of mine that owned the bar,” said Wolfe. “I’ve known them all my life.”

All was well at the popular restaurant, that is until according to investigators, Michael Habura stopped by.

The 52-year-old man from Irwin made his presence known when he allegedly walked outside of the building, pulled out a gun and started firing into the woods.

Wolfe went outside to see what was going on when she says Habura was trying to get away but struck other parked vehicles.

“I seen him trying to pull away and he was still attached to my truck.”

Wolfe managed to stop the man.

“I said I need your information, you are not leaving. He got out and was in my face and he pushed me. I got up and punched him.”

The suspect was back again in his truck and took off.

Eventually, officers pulled Habura over. Just as the officer stepped out of his car, Habura put his truck into reverse.

The officer drew his weapon and ordered Habura to put his truck back into park.

Habura was taken to Westmoreland County Jail and Wolfe was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Michael Habura will now face multiple charges and remains locked up on a $50,000 straight cash bond.