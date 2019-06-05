TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – The former wife of one of three pastors convicted in a child sex trafficking investigation in Ohio has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for lying to investigators.
Laura Lloyd told a judge before she was sentenced to 21 months on Tuesday that she responded poorly because she was trying to protect her job and her family.
She’s a former county administrator in Toledo who lost her job after the allegations came out against her ex-husband. He pleaded guilty last week to charges that include child sex trafficking.
Her ex-husband, Cordell Jenkins, was sentenced life in prison in May. Prosecutors say he had sex with a teenager at his home and church office and recorded the acts with his phone.
