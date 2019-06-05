SEVERE WEATHER: StorSevere Weather To Bring Hail, High Winds
Filed Under:Local News, Westmoreland County, Youngwood, Youngwood News, Youngwood Park and Pool, Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department


YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — A driver was trapped inside his vehicle after a pool gate crashed through his windshield.

Westmoreland County 911 say emergency responders were called to the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Peoria Lane and Painter Avenue in Youngwood.

Photo Credit: (Youngwood Volunteer Fire Dept.)

The Youngwood Park and Pool gate closed on its own, impaling the windshield, trapping the driver inside, according to police officials.

Photo Credit: (Youngwood Volunteer Fire Dept.)

Youngwood Firefighters used a saw to cut the dashboard of the vehicle to free the man.

The man suffered minor injuries from the incident.

