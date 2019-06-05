Comments
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — A driver was trapped inside his vehicle after a pool gate crashed through his windshield.
Westmoreland County 911 say emergency responders were called to the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Peoria Lane and Painter Avenue in Youngwood.
The Youngwood Park and Pool gate closed on its own, impaling the windshield, trapping the driver inside, according to police officials.
Youngwood Firefighters used a saw to cut the dashboard of the vehicle to free the man.
The man suffered minor injuries from the incident.