



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police cruisers will dawn a special decal during the month of June.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police unveiled their Pride Month decals that will be placed on patrol vehicles.

Pride Month celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and the decals are part of the police department’s continuous work with the National Initiative and are also in line with the task force Report on 21st Century Policing, according to a statement from the department.

“The Pride decals, as well as the other decals we proudly display on our vehicles throughout the year, symbolize our focus on inclusiveness, community police work and building bridges with everyone in the City of Pittsburgh,” Police Chief Scott Schubert said. “We know that Pittsburgh is Stronger Together, and that means inclusion of every community and community member.”

In addition to placing decals on patrol vehicles, the department also has a certified Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression trainer who works directly with officers on a mandatory LGBTQIA+ curriculum.

“Relationships can only be built at the speed of trust,” Commander Erick Holmes said. “Our decal program is yet another example of how we are working to build a bridge to the communities we serve.”

Recently, the bureau received a 100% score on the Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign.