PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for a McKeesport man who is charged with shooting another man in the head Tuesday morning.
Triq Price, 39, faces criminal homicide, robbery, drug and weapon charges.
Police say that Price, nicknamed “Wax,” is accused of shooting 49-year-old David Herbin after demanding money and drugs.
The victim died last night.
The shooting happened before 5 a.m. yesterday on Laketon Road in Wilkinsburg.
According to the criminal complaint, Price arrived at the house to smoke crack cocaine. Four witnesses were present at the time of the shooting.
Witnesses say that at some point, Price pulled out a gun and demanded drugs, money and everything the witnesses had on them. Herbin complied, then witnesses say Price shot Herbin in the head.
They watched Price run out the backdoor and into the woods. Witnesses told police that Price just got out of jail.
As of now, the manhunt for Price continues.