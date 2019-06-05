  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
By John Shumway
Filed Under:John Shumway, Local TV, Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, Pittsburgh News, Rape, St. Teresa Avila


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A retired teacher from Ross Township has filed a civil lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese and former priest, Fr. Cyprian Duru, claiming she was raped by him in December of 2016.

At the time, Kathy Coll was 65 and says the attack occurred when the priest came by to deliver a Christmas card while she was watching a Pittsburgh Steelers’ football game. She says she was assaulted and raped in the basement of the home where she had gone to a refrigerator to get something to drink.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

At the time, then-Fr. Duru was working in her parish at St. Teresa Avila. Duru is from Nigeria and the lawsuit claims the Pittsburgh Diocese knew or should have known that celibacy is not practiced in the same manner as in the United States, and women, especially elderly women, were at risk.

Coll and her attorney say after the attack, Coll was told Fr. Duru was stripped of his abilities to dress, act, or officiate as a priest.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and information on Duru’s whereabouts and his status with the Church. Duru, who claimed the incident was consensual, has never been criminally charged.

Coll, who spoke with KDKA about the attack, says he doesn’t want to hurt the church. She is actively trying to get a support group Catholic women called “The Result: SMG Catholic Women’s Support Network,” to provide a resource for women who are attacked and have no idea what to do.

Stay with KDKA for John Shumway’s full report on this developing story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s