



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lifelong Star Wars fans have a chance to view the original trilogy on the giant screen at the Carnegie Science Center.

The cultural phenomenon — lightsabers and all — started when the first Star Wars film, A New Hope, hit theaters in 1977.

More than 40 years later, the saga remains an icon among viewers worldwide. And now, fans have a chance to relive the action — whirring lightsabers and all — at the Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema.

The three original Star Wars films — A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi — will air at the Rangos from June 26 through June 30.

The Science Center says it’s the first time in over 20 years that the original trilogy has been available to theaters.

Here are the showtimes for each film:

Star Wars: A New Hope

Wednesday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m.

Sunday, June 30 at 11 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 at 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 at 5 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.