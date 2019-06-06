



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The annual Three Rivers Arts Festival is quickly approaching, but guests may have to take a different route to get there.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced that following streets will be closed around Point State Park and the Cultural District:

From 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4 through 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019:

Two lanes of Commonwealth Place between Penn Avenue Extension and Ft. Duquesne Boulevard, adjacent to Point State Park, will be closed.

Traffic will continue to flow in both directions in the remaining two lanes of Commonwealth Place closest to the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown hotel.

From 6:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 | and 8 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, Thursday, June 13 and Sunday, June 16, 2019, for Artist Market load in and load out:

Two lanes of Penn Avenue Extension outbound will be closed between Stanwix Street and Commonwealth Place.

All lanes of Liberty Avenue Extension inbound from the entrance to Gateway Center Parking Garage to Stanwix Street will be closed.

Parking meters and curbside lanes along Commonwealth Place between Ft. Pitt Boulevard and Liberty Avenue will be unavailable for use.

Parking meters and curbside lanes along Stanwix Street between Penn Avenue Extension and Ft. Duquesne Blvd will be unavailable for use.

Stanwix Street Parking Garage will remain open and accessible.

WEEKEND CLOSURES – From 6:00 p.m. on Fridays through 11:59 p.m. on Sundays (June 7-9 and June 14-16, 2019) the following closures will be in effect 24 hours a day:

Penn Avenue Extension, outbound, will be closed between Stanwix Street and Liberty Avenue Extension.

For reference, this is the area around the Gateway Center T Station.

Liberty Avenue Extension, outbound, will be closed from Stanwix Street to the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown hotel taxi stand.

Liberty Avenue Extension, inbound will be closed from the entrance to Gateway Center Parking Garage to Stanwix Street.

All parking garages and lots will be remain open.