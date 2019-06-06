  • KDKA TVOn Air

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) – The Connellsville Police Department is looking for two suspects in an attempted grocery store burglary.

In surveillance footage, two people are seen attempting to break into the Honey Bear, a grocery store in Connellsville’s South Side.

The police shared footage of the burglary, which happened around 3 a.m., on Facebook and asked for help identifying the suspects.

UPDATE: The suspects have been identified. In a Facebook post, the Connellsville police thanked the community for their help.

