CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) – The Connellsville Police Department is looking for two suspects in an attempted grocery store burglary.
In surveillance footage, two people are seen attempting to break into the Honey Bear, a grocery store in Connellsville’s South Side.
The police shared footage of the burglary, which happened around 3 a.m., on Facebook and asked for help identifying the suspects.
UPDATE: The suspects have been identified. In a Facebook post, the Connellsville police thanked the community for their help.