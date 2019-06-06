Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Everyone has a needs a superhero in their life, but who would’ve thought it’d be your local Buccos.
The Pittsburgh Pirates put a twist on travel wear by dressing up as superheros before leaving for their 10 back-to-back away games.
The players dressed up as characters like Spider man, Wolverine and the Ninja Turtles after defeating the Braves at PNC Park 6-1 today.
With cheerful spirits, the team heads to Milwaukee in hopes of taking advantage of these next few away games.