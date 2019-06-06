



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Native who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his outstanding bravery 75 years ago on the beaches of Normandy is being honored today.

Only 12 soldiers, out of the 150,000 troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, were awarded the medal of honor for their actions during the invasion.

One of these men, John J. Pinder Jr., is a Pittsburgh native. He’s being honored and remembered today as an inspiration at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland.

Pinder was technician fifth grade who landed on Omaha beach during heavy enemy machine fire.

He was carrying a radio in waist-deep water when he was struck.

But he didn’t stop there.

Instead, he continued to shore and delivered the radio. Refusing medical treatment, he went back out again.

On three separate occasions, he returned to salvage important communication equipment.

On his third trip, he was hit again with numerous machine gun bullet wounds in his leg.

That didn’t stop him either.

During the invasion, he retrieved vital radio communication on the beach.

He ended up getting hit again and killed.

He received the Medal of Honor for his bravery.

The 75th anniversary D-Day commemoration ceremony will be held at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum today at 9:30 a.m.