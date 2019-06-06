



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The rain is finally moving out of Western Pa., and it looks like it’ll stay that way for a few more days.

The Ligonier area woke up to a few showers and lightning, but all of that is passing to the east of us as the morning continues.

East of Pittsburgh is going to wake up to find nice and dry weather, with temperatures in the mid to high 60s.

After the last swell of rain pushes out of the state, it will be a dry and cloudy day today with an expected high of 77.

A subtropical jet is pushing all the severe weather to the south of us. We’ll get some of that cloud cover, but Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend will be cloudy and free of rain.

It seems like 77 is a popular number, because that’s the high for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The next time we see a chance of rain, it will be late Sunday.

