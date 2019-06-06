Filed Under:Father's Day, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Primanti Bros.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Primanti Brothers is helping dads celebrate Father’s Day this year by offering The “Almost Famous Dad’s Eat Free” promotion at all Pittsburgh-area locations.

“Dads deserve a little love and attention, too,” said Toni Haggerty, Primanti Bros. brand ambassador. “Instead of doing chores, he can enjoy a fun, casual environment and have an Almost Famous Primanti Bros. sandwich, and maybe a cold beer, all while spending quality time with this family.”

Dads dining in the restaurant can select their sandwich when anyone else dining with them purchases a meal of $3.99 or more. Everyone else that dines in will receive a $5 off coupon good through the end of July.

Along with all Pittsburgh-area locations offering dads free sandwiches, Primanti Bros. locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan and Indiana will also be running the promotion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s