PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Primanti Brothers is helping dads celebrate Father’s Day this year by offering The “Almost Famous Dad’s Eat Free” promotion at all Pittsburgh-area locations.
“Dads deserve a little love and attention, too,” said Toni Haggerty, Primanti Bros. brand ambassador. “Instead of doing chores, he can enjoy a fun, casual environment and have an Almost Famous Primanti Bros. sandwich, and maybe a cold beer, all while spending quality time with this family.”
Dads dining in the restaurant can select their sandwich when anyone else dining with them purchases a meal of $3.99 or more. Everyone else that dines in will receive a $5 off coupon good through the end of July.
Along with all Pittsburgh-area locations offering dads free sandwiches, Primanti Bros. locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan and Indiana will also be running the promotion.