  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Comfort Inn, Local News, Local TV, Robbery, Ross Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A robber held up a clerk at a local Comfort Inn early this morning.

Police say that around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, a man walked into the Comfort Inn on McKnight Road.

They say he demanded money from the clerk and got away with less than $300.

The Pittsburgh Police came in to help the Ross Township police. They sent a K-9 officer after the robber, but they couldn’t follow his scent very far.

The robber hasn’t been caught yet.

The robber reportedly did not have a weapon on him at the time.

The hotel clerk was not injured.

Lisa Washington

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s