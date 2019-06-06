Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A robber held up a clerk at a local Comfort Inn early this morning.
Police say that around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, a man walked into the Comfort Inn on McKnight Road.
They say he demanded money from the clerk and got away with less than $300.
The Pittsburgh Police came in to help the Ross Township police. They sent a K-9 officer after the robber, but they couldn’t follow his scent very far.
The robber hasn’t been caught yet.
The robber reportedly did not have a weapon on him at the time.
The hotel clerk was not injured.