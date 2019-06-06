  • KDKA TVOn Air

Pittsburgh News, Recalls, Table 87 Frozen

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Table 87 Frozen LLC is recalling approximately 649 pounds of a frozen pizza product containing pork that was produced without federal inspection.

The product, “Table 87 Coal Oven Pizza, Home of the Coal Oven Slice Proscuitto” with UPC code 804879558286, was produced between April 1, 2019, and June 4, 2019

The item was shipped to retail and wholesale locations nationwide and was also sold through online retailers.

The product has an establishment number of 51192 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Problems were discovered on June 4, 2019, when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets contacted the Food Safety and Inspection Service regarding if the plant was operating under a USDA Grant of Inspection.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions from consumers that have consumed the product, but anyone concerned should contact a medical provider.

The product should be either thrown away or returned to place of purchase.

