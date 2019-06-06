



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC will make the Hillman Cancer Center available to all insurers, including Highmark, at in-network rates after June 30.

NEW: UPMC has agreed to make all @UPMCHillmanCC locations available to all insurers, including all Highmark commercial and Medicare Advantage members, at currently agreed upon in-network rates after the expiration of the Consent Decrees. https://t.co/rMxFPL2MQK pic.twitter.com/dkk6xSnfJQ — UPMC (@UPMCnews) June 6, 2019

The announcement Thursday by UPMC means that Highmark customers will still be able to use the Hillman Center at current rates after the consent decrees expire between the two health care providers on June 30.

The news comes a day after UPMC said it will not require Highmark’s Medicare Advantage members to pay for treatments up front after the deadline.

In a statement following Thursday’s announcement, Highmark stressed that “contract language” needs to be secured to ensure that UPMC’s “practices align with their commitments.” The full statement reads:

In order to memorialize what UPMC has said to the public about access to Hillman Cancer Care and to protect Highmark health plan members and patients, we need to secure contract language and agreements so that their practices align with their commitments. UPMC, Highmark and the Pennsylvania Attorney General – who has jurisdiction over all charitable, nonprofit organizations – are in litigation, and everything needs to be reviewed by the Attorney General. We look forward to working with the Attorney General and UPMC, if UPMC is willing to work in good faith.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald issued a joint statement that said they were “delighted” by the news. It reads, in part:

“We are delighted with today’s announcement by UPMC that UPMC Hillman Cancer Care will be available to all insurers at in-network rates. Along with yesterday’s announcements that prepayment will not be required from Highmark Medicare Advantage members and that UPMC will accept direct payment from Highmark for out-of-network emergency care at the same rate, these first steps continue to move us toward the goal of providing greater health care access for our region’s residents.”

Attorney General Josh Shapiro called UPMC’s decision “welcome concessions to open vital taxpayer-funded institutions to all Western Pennsylvanians,” but noted that his office had been fighting for that for over two years. His statement reads, in part:

Instead of agreeing previously, UPMC chose to wait until the 11th hour — just before we are scheduled to meet in court on Monday — to finally commit to providing the care that its doctors and nurses do so ably at these specialty hospitals to all patients. Schoolchildren, seniors, workers, police in Allegheny County and Pittsburgh are still not getting their fair share and they are still restricted from UPMC care based on the insurance card they carry, and UPMC is still violating Pennsylvania’s charities laws.