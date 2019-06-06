  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:D-Day Anniversary, John Heinz History Center, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, WWII Re-Enactors


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, World War II re-enactors are marching through downtown Pittsburgh.

The more than 20 costumed re-enactors, from the Furious Four WWII Living History Groups, represent the Western Pennsylvanian service members who lost their lives when Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944.

The procession begins noon Thursday at the John Heinz History Center and continues for three hours until its final stop at the Southwestern Pennsylvania World War II Memorial on the North Shore at 3 p.m.

Along the way, the marchers will make several stops, including at the Pennsylvanian, Wood Street Station, Market Square and the Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park.

At 7 p.m., the Heinz History Center will host a free program looking back on D-Day 75 years later. It will include a presentation on the city’s contributions to WWII and a panel discussion with D-Day veterans from the area who experienced the invasion at Normandy.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s