PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, World War II re-enactors are marching through downtown Pittsburgh.
The more than 20 costumed re-enactors, from the Furious Four WWII Living History Groups, represent the Western Pennsylvanian service members who lost their lives when Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944.
Now: The Furious Fourth WWII Living History Group is at the History Center preparing for their march through downtown Pittsburgh as Pennsylvania service members killed on June 6, 1944. #DDay75years pic.twitter.com/EGpmM6lanu
— Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) June 6, 2019
The procession begins noon Thursday at the John Heinz History Center and continues for three hours until its final stop at the Southwestern Pennsylvania World War II Memorial on the North Shore at 3 p.m.
Along the way, the marchers will make several stops, including at the Pennsylvanian, Wood Street Station, Market Square and the Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park.
At 7 p.m., the Heinz History Center will host a free program looking back on D-Day 75 years later. It will include a presentation on the city’s contributions to WWII and a panel discussion with D-Day veterans from the area who experienced the invasion at Normandy.
For more information, click here.