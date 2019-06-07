Comments
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A car crashed 40-feet over a hillside at Kennywood Park.
It took about an hour tonight after the call first came in at Kennywood Park shortly before 10 0’clock, to rescue a man whose car plunged off the hillside.
A large presence of Fire, EMS, and first responders was finally able to rescue the man after initially having trouble reaching him.
According to the Duquesne Police Chief, it happened off Kennywood Boulevard inside gate 2.
That’s where an elderly man accidentally put his car in reverse instead of drive and then hit the gas according to a public relations spokesperson from Kennywood Park.
Medics were able to rescue the man.
He is not hurt but was taken to an area hospital to get checked out.