  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Pam Surano
Filed Under:Accident, Kennywood, Local TV, Pam Surano, Pittsburgh News

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A car crashed 40-feet over a hillside at Kennywood Park.

It took about an hour tonight after the call first came in at Kennywood Park shortly before 10 0’clock, to rescue a man whose car plunged off the hillside.

A large presence of Fire, EMS, and first responders was finally able to rescue the man after initially having trouble reaching him.

According to the Duquesne Police Chief, it happened off Kennywood Boulevard inside gate 2.

That’s where an elderly man accidentally put his car in reverse instead of drive and then hit the gas according to a public relations spokesperson from Kennywood Park.

Medics were able to rescue the man.

He is not hurt but was taken to an area hospital to get checked out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s