



WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There are new developments today in the investigation into the killing of a family dog.

A Fayette County family wants answers after someone allegedly killed their 3-year-old German Shepherd, Otto, earlier this year.

Detectives tell KDKA that someone killed the dog with a shotgun.

Investigators uncovered “blood splatter” on a neighbor’s property, according to police.

KDKA News just learned that the Washington Township police officer handling the case is now suspended and “removed from the schedule.”

The police chief tells KDKA that he suspended the officer because he did not show up to two meetings crucial for the investigation, as well as failed to file necessary search warrants.

KDKA learned that the chief of police is now handling the investigation, and filed two new search warrants this week.

No charges have been filed.

