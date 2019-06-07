GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Greensburg Police charged 60-year-old Indira Smiljanic with felony conspiracy and other counts for her alleged role in a scheme to rip off unsuspecting victims looking to buy guns online.

According to court records, the Greensburg woman posted multiple guns on the online firearms site “Armslist.com” which is essentially a Craigslist for guns. Investigators say Smiljanic along with 24-year-old Jennifer Bittner posted items for sale, but when customers sent in the money, they kept the cash and never sent any guns.

Now investigators are trying to find out where this money is.

Greensburg police say about 14 people were ripped off for over $15,000.

Bittner was taken into custody for her role in the operation on May 30 but has since been released on bond. She told investigators Smiljanic had her wire the stolen cash to Nigeria where Smiljanic claimed her boyfriend was.

When KDKA’s Ross Guidotti went to Smiljanic’s apartment to ask about her alleged role in the scheme, no one answered the door.

This isn’t the first time Smijanic has been involved in a scheme like this. She pled guilty to charges of posting firearms online and taking the money without delivering the guns in 2017.

Bittner has waived all of her charges onto trial and Smiljanic will face a preliminary hearing on Monday.