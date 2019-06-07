  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) You could work at Heinz Field during the upcoming football season.

A job fair for Aramark, the company that provides food and other customer services at the stadium, is scheduled at Heinz Field for Tuesday, June 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open positions include cooks, services and cashiers.

Aramark is asking that those who are interested apply online before showing up at the fair. For the application, click here.

And when you get to the job fair, Aramark says to use the “Press Entrance” on North Shore Drive across from the Carnegie Science Center.

