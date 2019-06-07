  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jerry Sandusky, PA Supreme Court, Penn State, Prosecutor, Sandusky

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s highest court will decide whether to a follow the recommendation of a lawyer ethics board and suspend the law license of a prosecutor over the investigation into Penn State administrators’ handling of complaints about Jerry Sandusky.

The Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Board this week recommended Frank Fina lose his license for a year a day.

The opinion says Fina’s actions undermined public trust and he hasn’t shown remorse.

Fina lawyer Dennis McAndrews says the findings contradict previous conclusions he says cleared Fina.

At issue is how Fina handled testimony by Penn State’s former general counsel, Cynthia Baldwin.

The board says Fina violated an ethical rule that prosecutors can’t turn defense witness lawyers into witnesses against former clients.

Fina helped prosecute the case against Sandusky, convicted of child molestation in 2012.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s