ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Wahlbergs are finally making it official.

Chef Paul Wahlberg is in town today to officially announce Wahlburger’s newest Pittsburgh-area location.

Mark and Donnie’s brother hosted a Wahlburger’s Food Truck Pop-Up event Friday afternoon at The Mall at Robinson.

All the proceeds from the event will benefit the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Wahlberg was joined by Pittsburgh’s Wahlburgers culinary team. Fans dropped by to put in their orders, ask questions and take photos with the famous chef.

Pittsburgh’s newest Wahlburgers will be opening at the mall later this summer.

The restaurant will fill the space where Houlihan’s was once located.

Wahlburgers will have a full bar and outdoor patio.

The first Wahlburgers location in the Pittsburgh area opened at The Block Northway in Ross Township in late 2017.

