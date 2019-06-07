ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Wahlbergs are finally making it official.
Chef Paul Wahlberg is in town today to officially announce Wahlburger’s newest Pittsburgh-area location.
Mark and Donnie’s brother hosted a Wahlburger’s Food Truck Pop-Up event Friday afternoon at The Mall at Robinson.
All the proceeds from the event will benefit the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Wahlberg was joined by Pittsburgh’s Wahlburgers culinary team. Fans dropped by to put in their orders, ask questions and take photos with the famous chef.
A new @Wahlburgers is coming soon to Robinson and to celebrate, Chef Paul was greeting fans and handing out burgers today at @MallatRobinson. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/WqCKTm7QWu
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) June 7, 2019
Pittsburgh’s newest Wahlburgers will be opening at the mall later this summer.
The restaurant will fill the space where Houlihan’s was once located.
Wahlburgers will have a full bar and outdoor patio.
The first Wahlburgers location in the Pittsburgh area opened at The Block Northway in Ross Township in late 2017.