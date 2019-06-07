Comments
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The original “neighborhood” of Mister Rogers is hosting a free event to celebrate the beloved children’s television personality.
Fred Rogers was born in Latrobe, so folks of all ages are invited to join their neighbors at Mr. Rogers Family Day 2019 in the city’s downtown this Saturday.
According to the Latrobe Art Center, the free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 816 Ligonier Street.
There will be activities, food and music that are sure to be a hit with families and children of all ages.
Here’s are some of the details that have been announced by the Art Center so far:
- Children’s activities: story time, crafts, and puppets
- Face painters and balloons
- Bouncy house, obstacle course, and climbing wall
- Appearances by Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
- Pony Rides by Susie’s Pony Rides at The Medicine Shoppe (noon – 2 p.m. only)
- Hay Rides by Misty Haven Carriage ($5 per person)
