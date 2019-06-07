PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash involving a motorcycle on the Parkway West is causing significant traffic delays for the morning rush hour.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports the crash involved a motorcyclist and state police are now investigating.
#BREAKING: I just confirmed this Parkway West OB crash involves a person on a motorcycle. I’m told state police is now handling the investigation. This is a picture from the top of Greentree hill. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/tMjAC3JDSb
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) June 7, 2019
The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. on the outbound side of the highway near the Greentree interchange.
At one point, two of three lanes were blocked due to the accident.
Outbound traffic was backing up all the way to the Ft. Pitt Tunnel. Drivers leaving down or headed towards the airport were finding significant delays.
This crash has outbound traffic backed up all the way to the Ft. Pitt Tunnel. Give yourself extra time headed to @PITairport 🚨 @KDKA https://t.co/79vpiCqwm3
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) June 7, 2019
The crash scene was cleared around 8:30 a.m., and traffic was beginning to get back to normal.
#UPDATE: Cleared! The crash on the Pkwy West OB has been cleared. @KDKA https://t.co/F9841ViDau
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) June 7, 2019
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.