PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash involving a motorcycle on the Parkway West is causing significant traffic delays for the morning rush hour.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports the crash involved a motorcyclist and state police are now investigating.

The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. on the outbound side of the highway near the Greentree interchange.

At one point, two of three lanes were blocked due to the accident.

Outbound traffic was backing up all the way to the Ft. Pitt Tunnel. Drivers leaving down or headed towards the airport were finding significant delays.

The crash scene was cleared around 8:30 a.m., and traffic was beginning to get back to normal.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

