PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A loaded handgun was seized from an Ohio man at Pittsburgh International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.
Investigators say TSA officers stopped the Columbiana County man at a security checkpoint on Thursday after spotting the man with the .38-caliber handgun in his carry-on bag.
The gun was loaded with two bullets.
The TSA says it is the 14th gun stopped at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint this year.
Allegheny County Police were called in, seized the weapon and detained the man for questioning. He was eventually allowed to catch his flight.
In 2018, TSA agents stopped 34 firearms at the Pittsburgh airport security checkpoint.