



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another dry day is on tap as the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival and Pride Fest kick off in downtown Pittsburgh.

Thursday was dry from sunrise to sunset, and Saturday is expected to be the same. Rain chances will move back in later in the weekend.

Yesterday’s high hit 78 degrees and we should be close to there today.

Technically, the air-mass in place today is slightly cooler than yesterday’s, but cloud cover will not be as thick throughout the day. We will call it a push, and say highs hit 79 degrees today.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 7-12 mph. Expect plenty of high clouds (filtered sunshine) throughout the day, with mostly cloudy skies again when factoring in the low clouds that will also be around throughout the day.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says he is reluctantly bumping up Saturday’s high into the 80s. Numbers are barely supportive of 80s for highs.

The biggest change in the forecast comes on Sunday as there is now a chance for rain both in the morning and in the afternoon. Smiley has bumped rain chances up to 60 percent on Sunday.

Still, most of the rain will move in on Monday. That is when we see a very moisture-rich upper low begin to interact with a cold front moving in from the northwest. As the front moves southeast, we will be in a place conducive for rain. Big rain totals will be expected.

