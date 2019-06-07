WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) — President Trump tweeted Friday night that a deal had been signed with Mexico to avoid tariffs that were set to start Monday. The State Department will release the details of the agreement, but Mr. Trump announced Mexico “has agreed to take strong measures to … stem the tide of migration.”
I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019
“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico,” the president tweeted Friday night. “The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!”
For the full story, head to CBS News.
TRUMP AGAIN SHOWS HIS SUPERIOR IDEAS……OBAMBA,BUSH AND CLINTON DIDN’T HAVE THE BRAINS TO PULL THIS ONE OFF!