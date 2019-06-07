  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS News, President Trump, Tariffs, Trade


WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) — President Trump tweeted Friday night that a deal had been signed with Mexico to avoid tariffs that were set to start Monday. The State Department will release the details of the agreement, but Mr. Trump announced Mexico “has agreed to take strong measures to … stem the tide of migration.”

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico,” the president tweeted Friday night. “The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!”

For the full story, head to CBS News.

Comments
  1. Robert Blackthorne says:
    June 7, 2019 at 10:16 PM

    TRUMP AGAIN SHOWS HIS SUPERIOR IDEAS……OBAMBA,BUSH AND CLINTON DIDN’T HAVE THE BRAINS TO PULL THIS ONE OFF!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s