WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Michael Martin, a 36-year-old from Philadelphia, has been sentenced to 15-30 years in prison following an overdose death of a Washington County woman.

On December 6, 2016, Stacey Lynn Greenawalt had collapsed and died in the bathroom of her father’s home and investigators determined her death was due to an overdose of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Police on the scene found stamp bags with a green dollar sign on them.

The investigation led to a home on Martindale Road in Marianna, Pa. where police believed Greenawalt purchased the drugs. They then found the same type of bags with a green dollar sign in the garbage. After receiving a search warrant, police then located Martin inside the residence along with crack cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana. The same packaging with the green dollar sign was also in the home.

Upon analyzing Martin’s cell phone, police and investigators found numerous text messages between Martin and another individual concerned about the packaging he used along with a gun he possessed. Martin has multiple prior convictions that prohibit him from possessing a firearm.

During the trial, it was revealed Martin was transporting fentanyl and heroin from Philadelphia to Washington County with the intent to sell.

The sentencing comes after Martin was convicted by a jury on March 21, 2019, on six felony charges and two misdemeanors, including drug delivery resulting in death, possession of a firearm prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility.

“Fentanyl and heroin overdose cases are extremely difficult to investigate and prosecute,” said Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone. “This case is an example of law enforcement’s commitment to investigating and prosecuting these cases to the fullest extent to ensure that the community remains safe from these dangerous drug dealers who prey on our communities. Judge Gilman clearly recognized the seriousness of Mr. Martin bringing deadly drugs into Washington County and sentenced him appropriately.”