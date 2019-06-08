



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has had about 3 inches of more rain than average this year, so you may be surprised to know that June has had just below the average rain amount.

If you’re going to the Arts Festival or PrideFest today, expect to see beautiful weather. Today will be a comfortable and pretty day.

The area is waking up to cool temperatures this morning, from high 50s to low 60s.

It won’t be completely sunny today, though. There will be a few clouds as a result of the system that brought heavy rains to the Carolinas.

While the deep south is expecting up to 5 inches of rain this weekend, it will stay clear of Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The low pressure system that’s bringing so much rain to the south is currently trying to make its way north, but a high pressure system is trying to push it south. This battling dynamic is what’s bringing a few clouds to Pittsburgh.

The warring systems will also bring in a breeze. Some gusts could be up to 20 mph, but for the most part, winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

It will continue to be cloudy as the north weather system backs off the south.

Today will be dry, but expect a few scattered showers tomorrow. It won’t be a complete wash out, but bring your umbrella just so you’re prepared for a few showers.

Monday is a different story, though. Moisture and a cold front are moving in Monday, bringing lots of rain.

However, Tuesday and Wednesday look beautiful with highs of 70s.

Chance of storms return on Thursday.

