BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Hundreds of Jeeps rolled down Butler’s Main Street last night to kick of Bantam’s Jeep Fest.
Bantam’s Jeep Fest, which is famous for setting the Guinness World Record for largest Jeep parade, started in 2011. Since then, its website says it’s been breaking records since that day.
The event boasts it’s hosting over 125 vendors selling all sorts of different gear and products for ever Jeep lover out there.
To celebrate the start of Jeep Fest, Jeeps paraded down Main Street.
Some were covered in mud, others didn’t have doors and a few popped their tops.
Jeep Fest is this weekend, starting yesterday, June 7 and ending Sunday, June 9.
There will be trail rides and Jeep parts for sale at Cooper’s Lake Campground in Slippery Rock.
To learn more about Bantam’s Jeep Fest, visit www.bantamjeepfestival.com/.