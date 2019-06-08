WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – New photos show Century III Mall boarded up, despite a bankruptcy judge allowing the mall’s owners to borrow $5 million back in February.
New photos show the mall boarded up, the lots empty.
Century III Mall has had its issues in the past. Tenants have been evicted, tax officials say Century III owes thousands in property taxes and other large retail stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods have left the mall.
In February, the mall was shut down by the West Mifflin Code Enforcement Office, which called the mall “unsafe and uninhabitable.” A judge allowed for the mall’s owners to borrow $5 million for repairs.
However, wooden boards are now covering the mall’s doors and windows, which suggests the opposite of a revitalization plan.